Of Blades & Tails update for 7 February 2023

Patch 0.13.1

Patch 0.13.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This is a small update that adds a few quality of life improvements and fixes some minor issues.

  • Added an option for "Hold to move", which allows you to keep walking to the direction where your mouse pointer is, as long as you press/hold LMB.
  • Added a keybinding for Shovel usage (default: X).
  • Added MMB as action to reset the camera.
  • The skill Staff Thrust now requires a valid target, so you cannot execute it by accident anymore.
  • Fixed an issue when selling an equipped item from the inactive weapon set.
  • The quest item for the Thief in Immerfurt gets now correctly removed upon quest completion.
  • Fixed a bug that triggered the "Off the Shelf" Achievement, when taking items from the player stash.
  • Fixed some locales.

I'll be back next week with a preview post on the next big update that is in the works right now! :)

