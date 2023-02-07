Patch 0.13.1

This is a small update that adds a few quality of life improvements and fixes some minor issues.
- Added an option for "Hold to move", which allows you to keep walking to the direction where your mouse pointer is, as long as you press/hold LMB.
- Added a keybinding for Shovel usage (default: X).
- Added MMB as action to reset the camera.
- The skill Staff Thrust now requires a valid target, so you cannot execute it by accident anymore.
- Fixed an issue when selling an equipped item from the inactive weapon set.
- The quest item for the Thief in Immerfurt gets now correctly removed upon quest completion.
- Fixed a bug that triggered the "Off the Shelf" Achievement, when taking items from the player stash.
- Fixed some locales.
I'll be back next week with a preview post on the next big update that is in the works right now! :)
Changed files in this update