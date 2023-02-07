Patch 0.13.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10496682 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 12:59:17 UTC by Wendy

This is a small update that adds a few quality of life improvements and fixes some minor issues.

Added an option for "Hold to move", which allows you to keep walking to the direction where your mouse pointer is, as long as you press/hold LMB.

Added a keybinding for Shovel usage (default: X).

Added MMB as action to reset the camera.

The skill Staff Thrust now requires a valid target, so you cannot execute it by accident anymore.

Fixed an issue when selling an equipped item from the inactive weapon set.

The quest item for the Thief in Immerfurt gets now correctly removed upon quest completion.

Fixed a bug that triggered the "Off the Shelf" Achievement, when taking items from the player stash.

Fixed some locales.

I'll be back next week with a preview post on the next big update that is in the works right now! :)