v1.5.0 Electric Update

Features
- Electricity: Electricity flows when a block that generates electricity and a block that consumes electricity are connected directly or with conductors
- Ancient electric motor: The shaft rotates when electricity is applied. Electricity is generated when the shaft is reversed
- Ancient battery: Can store electricity. Charging and discharging are switched depending on the connection direction
- Ancient LED: Lights up when electricity is applied. There are two types, large and small, and the larger one can illuminate the surroundings
- Ancient solar cell: Generates electricity when exposed to sunlight. The more vertical the exposure, the more electricity is generated
- Tungsten ore: Changes to tungsten when heated
- Tungsten: Heats up when electricity is applied. It has higher attack power than iron. Forgeable at 1200℃
- New property of pyrite: Conducts electricity in only one direction
- Ancient lightweight plastic*: As light as dry grass and less flammable than dry grass
- Ancient wind turbine: A structure with motor, battery and LED
- Ancient buoy: A structure with solar cell, battery and LED. Generated in oceans with a certain depth
- In the old version, the material name of the drone was "ancient lightweight plastic", but it is a different material
Adjustments
- Changed the name of the ancient drone material from "ancient lightweight plastic" to "ancient drone"
- Made the night darker
- Increased player movement speed slightly
- Increased the combustion heat and heat dissipation speed of objects, and decreased the heat transfer speed between objects
- Decreased the bounciness of rubber slightly
- Adjusted the angle of the menu window
- Adjusted the angle of the first person camera
- Other minor adjustments have been made
Fixes
- Fixed a bug where heat was sometimes not transferred to objects in contact
Changed files in this update