Primitier update for 7 February 2023

v1.5.0 Electric Update

Features

  • Electricity: Electricity flows when a block that generates electricity and a block that consumes electricity are connected directly or with conductors
  • Ancient electric motor: The shaft rotates when electricity is applied. Electricity is generated when the shaft is reversed
  • Ancient battery: Can store electricity. Charging and discharging are switched depending on the connection direction
  • Ancient LED: Lights up when electricity is applied. There are two types, large and small, and the larger one can illuminate the surroundings
  • Ancient solar cell: Generates electricity when exposed to sunlight. The more vertical the exposure, the more electricity is generated
  • Tungsten ore: Changes to tungsten when heated
  • Tungsten: Heats up when electricity is applied. It has higher attack power than iron. Forgeable at 1200℃
  • New property of pyrite: Conducts electricity in only one direction
  • Ancient lightweight plastic*: As light as dry grass and less flammable than dry grass
  • Ancient wind turbine: A structure with motor, battery and LED
  • Ancient buoy: A structure with solar cell, battery and LED. Generated in oceans with a certain depth
  • In the old version, the material name of the drone was "ancient lightweight plastic", but it is a different material

Adjustments

  • Changed the name of the ancient drone material from "ancient lightweight plastic" to "ancient drone"
  • Made the night darker
  • Increased player movement speed slightly
  • Increased the combustion heat and heat dissipation speed of objects, and decreased the heat transfer speed between objects
  • Decreased the bounciness of rubber slightly
  • Adjusted the angle of the menu window
  • Adjusted the angle of the first person camera
  • Other minor adjustments have been made

Fixes

  • Fixed a bug where heat was sometimes not transferred to objects in contact

