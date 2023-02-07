Polishing, polishing, polishing. That’s what we do improve your experience!

Greetings Builders,
we're keeping on pushing forward with polishing ideas and are happy to release yet another update for Highrise City, heavily packed with quality-of-life improvements, polishing and some changes to the late game.
And just as Highrise City gets more polish every day, our buildings got a nice bit of polish as well! All buildings now have new building animations and scaffoldings!
A lot of the tooltips have been improved and new ones got added. We also tweaked the frequency of certain tooltips so you shouldn't see them as often now.
The cost of land expansions is now a bit higher so they more correctly reflect their actual value. And once you have reached all milestones and start a new game, you can now freely choose on the map in which area you'd like to start your game!
We also worked on interactions of certain buildings with their surrounding terrain. As such, harbors and fisheries now terraform the area **to ensure they always have access to the adjacent body of water.
With this patch you will also gain the opportunity to [b]upgrade some of your buildings. This feature is still a work in progress, but we are hoping for your feedback on those first drafts. If the upgrade doesn’t influence the footprint of a building, you can now upgrade it! At a later point in time, this feature will be available for every building, but we are looking to gather some feedback for this new feature as soon as possible**!
Of course those are only a few things that come with the new update, there is much more to discover in the full changelog!
Finally some important information: since we did some extensive improvements and optimizations it's possible for saved games that were created with older game versions to take noticably longer on a first-time load. As soon as you save your game using the new version, future loading should work normally again.
We hope you enjoy those changes and improvements and continue to have fun in Highrise City!
Full Changelog
-
Choose your starting point in a new game (unlocked after collecting every milestone)
-
Construction animation for buildings improved
-
New filter: wood resources
-
Map “New York” has more trees
-
Resource distribution for all maps has been tweaked. Resources should now be distributed more frequently and evenly
-
Added Nvidia DLSS support. Especially at high resolutions (1440p/4K), DLSS can improve your performance by up to 60% if you're using an RTX graphics card by Nvidia
-
Upgrade of buildings
- Lumberjack
- Coal Mine
- Iron Mine
- Copper Mine
- Water Tower
- Water Pump
- Townhall
- Carrier
-
The Town list will be unlocked after the town hall gets upgraded
-
The Tutorial was reworked and should be more intuitive for beginners (the voice over is still being worked on and will be released in a future update)
-
Tweaked colors in the filter menu
-
Faster animation when reaching a milestone
-
Tooltips for choosing a difficulty level improved
-
Three new ingame tips with video
-
New tooltip videos for road construction
-
Video description for the demolishing and pipette tools in the building menu
-
Resources can now be entered manually again in the trading menu
-
Price for additional land expansions got increased to correctly represent their value (price for the first expansion not changed)
-
Unemployment rate is now showing the correct ratio between employed and unemployed people
-
Harbors and fisheries now add a runway of water to the building
-
Overall terrain was evened out a little bit
-
Street markings have been improved visually
-
When using the car to drive around town, grass around the car is blended more smoothly
-
Highrise City will now notify you when your graphics card drivers are too old
-
When the notification button on the right side of the HUD is pressed, the last unlocked milestone will be shown
-
The trading course menu is now more readable
-
Explosion sounds coming from mines are quieter
-
Brightness of the white color in the filter menu got reduced
-
Colors for available resources have been tweaked
-
All tips can now be looked up in the tip menu
-
Drag and drop tolerance to sort resources in the HUD got increased
-
Statistics of resources without a storage unit (water, power, offices) improved
-
Wares from industry buildings are now more reliably picked up and delivered
-
Resource icons for wares are now more reliably shown while being picked up and delivered
-
Standard farm building mode is now “open area”
-
”ROI” display got reworked (need for flats, offices and industry)
-
Milestones got reworked
-
Industry buildings without offices work only with a 50% efficiency
-
The game crashing while demolishing bigger areas has been fixed
-
Gear in the building info improved visually
-
Trading prices balanced
-
Tweaked balancing for certain buildings
- Gold Mine
- Gem Mine
- Jeweller
- Medical Technology Factory
-
In street building mode the grid snap can now be deactivated, which allows for more free-form road construction
-
Grid snap in the street building mode is no longer applied to zones
-
Added new vehicles (small bus, articulated bus) to prepare for "Public Transport"
-
Improved clay pit
-
Performance improvements
-
Terrain won't clip through streets as often
-
Improved performance when modifying streets
