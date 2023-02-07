Polishing, polishing, polishing. That’s what we do improve your experience!

Greetings Builders,

we're keeping on pushing forward with polishing ideas and are happy to release yet another update for Highrise City, heavily packed with quality-of-life improvements, polishing and some changes to the late game.

And just as Highrise City gets more polish every day, our buildings got a nice bit of polish as well! All buildings now have new building animations and scaffoldings!

A lot of the tooltips have been improved and new ones got added. We also tweaked the frequency of certain tooltips so you shouldn't see them as often now.

The cost of land expansions is now a bit higher so they more correctly reflect their actual value. And once you have reached all milestones and start a new game, you can now freely choose on the map in which area you'd like to start your game!

We also worked on interactions of certain buildings with their surrounding terrain. As such, harbors and fisheries now terraform the area **to ensure they always have access to the adjacent body of water.

With this patch you will also gain the opportunity to [b]upgrade some of your buildings. This feature is still a work in progress, but we are hoping for your feedback on those first drafts. If the upgrade doesn’t influence the footprint of a building, you can now upgrade it! At a later point in time, this feature will be available for every building, but we are looking to gather some feedback for this new feature as soon as possible**!

Of course those are only a few things that come with the new update, there is much more to discover in the full changelog!

Finally some important information: since we did some extensive improvements and optimizations it's possible for saved games that were created with older game versions to take noticably longer on a first-time load. As soon as you save your game using the new version, future loading should work normally again.

We hope you enjoy those changes and improvements and continue to have fun in Highrise City!

Full Changelog