A Hat in Time update for 7 February 2023

A new minor update is available for A Hat in Time!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.

General
  • Improved wallclimb to get less stuck on walls
  • Fixed several instances of AudioComponents not being destroyed on completion
  • Fixed jigglebone crash
Spaceship
  • Fixed being able to select "empty" creator DLC when no Creator DLC is installed
Mafia Town
  • Mafia Boss now has a reduced height hitbox while doing his horizontal spin attack. This allows players to jump over him without double-jumping.
  • Reduced hitbox of charging Mafia summoned by Mafia Boss
  • Fixed small rubble blocking the camera on the wooden platforms in Mafia Town
Battle of the Birds
  • Fixed typo in Conductor dialogue in Dead Bird Studio Act 1
  • Fixed typo in dialogue for the Express Band
  • Fixed duplicate 'Bow Down' sticker in Dead Bird Basement
  • Conductor / DJ Grooves Tokens now heal +1 HP on pickup
The Finale
  • Mustache Girl will now teleport back to center of arena if she falls out of the arena
UI
  • Fixed being able to click menu items via mouse click release, when changing menu
Death Wish
  • Increased the hitbox of moving golden vault codes
  • Made it less frustrating to wallclimb out of ice statue (Mafia's Jumps Death Wish)
Online Party
  • Fixed players still showing as joining a level, even after having joined said level
Modding
  • Fixed rare mod icon PNG loading crash
  • Fixed Challenge Road mods being out of order
  • Reduced fade-in duration of mods in mod menu list

