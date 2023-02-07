A new minor update is available for A Hat in Time!

The update will be applied automatically when you restart A Hat in Time.
General
- Improved wallclimb to get less stuck on walls
- Fixed several instances of AudioComponents not being destroyed on completion
- Fixed jigglebone crash
Spaceship
- Fixed being able to select "empty" creator DLC when no Creator DLC is installed
Mafia Town
- Mafia Boss now has a reduced height hitbox while doing his horizontal spin attack. This allows players to jump over him without double-jumping.
- Reduced hitbox of charging Mafia summoned by Mafia Boss
- Fixed small rubble blocking the camera on the wooden platforms in Mafia Town
Battle of the Birds
- Fixed typo in Conductor dialogue in Dead Bird Studio Act 1
- Fixed typo in dialogue for the Express Band
- Fixed duplicate 'Bow Down' sticker in Dead Bird Basement
- Conductor / DJ Grooves Tokens now heal +1 HP on pickup
The Finale
- Mustache Girl will now teleport back to center of arena if she falls out of the arena
UI
- Fixed being able to click menu items via mouse click release, when changing menu
Death Wish
- Increased the hitbox of moving golden vault codes
- Made it less frustrating to wallclimb out of ice statue (Mafia's Jumps Death Wish)
Online Party
- Fixed players still showing as joining a level, even after having joined said level
Modding
- Fixed rare mod icon PNG loading crash
- Fixed Challenge Road mods being out of order
- Reduced fade-in duration of mods in mod menu list
