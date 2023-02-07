v1.5.2 Update

Spellmasons Update v1.5.2
balance: Units that remain in liquid at the end of their turn will take damage again
balance: Make ranged units move out of liquid once it's their turn
fix: Player sometimes clicking on spell upgrade and not getting it
fix: "Target Similar" spell so it matches units of the same faction as the initial target (prevents accidentally targeting allies)
fix: Desync issue where clients experienced random number generation drift
fix: Add 70 character limit to player names
fix: Make Deathmason's particles disappear when he dies
fix: Prevent "Conserve" from being able to kill you
fix: Issue where under some circumstances players could pick more than one spell upgrade for a single scroll pickup (was known to happen when a whole lot of enemies were killed at once and no enemies remained on the level)
fix: Sync health, mana, and stamina at the start of every turn (this fixes the issue where some changes to health/mana/stamina weren't reflected in the bars until the user moved their mouse)
UX: Add glow to floating toolbars when dragging a spell to denote that they are available to recieve a spell
UI: Prevent "no more spells" message from taking too long to clear out in late game after you clear a large number of enemies
UX: Prevent camera from snapping to the center of the map after player dies
