Spellmasons update for 7 February 2023

v1.5.2 Update

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Spellmasons Update v1.5.2

  • balance: Units that remain in liquid at the end of their turn will take damage again

  • balance: Make ranged units move out of liquid once it's their turn

  • fix: Player sometimes clicking on spell upgrade and not getting it

  • fix: "Target Similar" spell so it matches units of the same faction as the initial target (prevents accidentally targeting allies)

  • fix: Desync issue where clients experienced random number generation drift

  • fix: Add 70 character limit to player names

  • fix: Make Deathmason's particles disappear when he dies

  • fix: Prevent "Conserve" from being able to kill you

  • fix: Issue where under some circumstances players could pick more than one spell upgrade for a single scroll pickup (was known to happen when a whole lot of enemies were killed at once and no enemies remained on the level)

  • fix: Sync health, mana, and stamina at the start of every turn (this fixes the issue where some changes to health/mana/stamina weren't reflected in the bars until the user moved their mouse)

  • UX: Add glow to floating toolbars when dragging a spell to denote that they are available to recieve a spell

  • UI: Prevent "no more spells" message from taking too long to clear out in late game after you clear a large number of enemies

  • UX: Prevent camera from snapping to the center of the map after player dies

