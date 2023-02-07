 Skip to content

Not For Broadcast update for 7 February 2023

Patch Notes 2023.02.07a

Patch Notes 2023.02.07a

Patchnotes via Steam Community
What time is it? Patch o'clock!

Fixes

  • Fixed an issue where subtitles were not disabling correctly in the archive
  • Fixed an issue where the wrong response could be displayed in the incident “A Proportionate Response”
  • Fixed an issue with Options menu indenting
  • Controller menu buttons now formatted correctly
  • Fixed an issue where level start sfx could play twice in Challenges
  • Fixed an issue where incorrect options could appear in the menu
  • Fixed an issue where Censoring after headlines could be scored incorrectly
  • Fixed an issue where player actions in Sequence One of ‘The Uprising’ may not be recorded correctly

Known Issues

We are working on a fix for:

  • During the Red Carpet scene in Level 8: ‘The Sterility’ where certain conditions force you to be on red footage and fail.

Changed files in this update

