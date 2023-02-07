Patch Notes 2023.02.07a

What time is it? Patch o'clock!
Fixes
- Fixed an issue where subtitles were not disabling correctly in the archive
- Fixed an issue where the wrong response could be displayed in the incident “A Proportionate Response”
- Fixed an issue with Options menu indenting
- Controller menu buttons now formatted correctly
- Fixed an issue where level start sfx could play twice in Challenges
- Fixed an issue where incorrect options could appear in the menu
- Fixed an issue where Censoring after headlines could be scored incorrectly
- Fixed an issue where player actions in Sequence One of ‘The Uprising’ may not be recorded correctly
Known Issues
We are working on a fix for:
- During the Red Carpet scene in Level 8: ‘The Sterility’ where certain conditions force you to be on red footage and fail.
Changed files in this update