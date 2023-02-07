Update 2.1.1

NEW
-
Integration of the companion and deployable system. Currently, we have only implemented the water elemental companion for the witch.
-
We have added a new card for the witch, the "water elemental" card that summons a water elemental, it automatically attacks enemies at the end of your turn, every X turns it gives you mana. It can also take damage, the enemy will randomly attack your hero or the water elemental. Every time damage is inflicted, the elemental applies the buff "wet" effect to the target. It is therefore not compatible with fire meta, but can become an effective ally with the electric deck.
-
We have added two new skills to the mage's talent tree, the first to increase your elemental's health points and the other to increase its attack points.
-
When a card intended to complete the starting deck is unlocked in skills, the starting deck is automatically reset.
-
A new "water" damage type for enemies or companions completes the list.
-
Addition of the descriptions of the required buffs to trigger certain effects under certain conditions on the advanced description panel that appears when you right-click on the card.
-
A visual effect is applied to all characters who have a damage boost.
-
The maximum card limit in your hand has been reduced by 3.
-
The witch have a new skill that can increase the card limit in the hand by up to 2.
FIX
-
Fix the bug where when the ICE SHIELD card was played for the first time, the buff was not applied because the armor was added afterwards.
-
A bug that was fixed during camping fire loot, which resulted in the cancellation of health and mana regeneration.
-
Correction of the trigger of the daze buffs for each hit received or dealt.
-
The color of poison type damage is now displayed appropriately.
-
Correction of a bug that allowed to double the cards received through skills.
-
The last card added to the deck after loot or purchase is no longer automatically drawn in the next battle.
-
Correction of some descriptions that were poorly generated.
-
The twins' buff should now trigger correctly when their health drops below the indicated threshold.
-
A bug prevented the resurrection buff's heal from applying the correct value.
-
The skeleton should no longer trigger the FX stone when a sword damage card is played on him.
BALANCE
-
Balancing of enemies.
-
The twins now trigger their shadow belt healing if their HP drops below 20% instead of 10.
Changed files in this update