Update 2.1.1

NEW

Integration of the companion and deployable system. Currently, we have only implemented the water elemental companion for the witch.

We have added a new card for the witch, the "water elemental" card that summons a water elemental, it automatically attacks enemies at the end of your turn, every X turns it gives you mana. It can also take damage, the enemy will randomly attack your hero or the water elemental. Every time damage is inflicted, the elemental applies the buff "wet" effect to the target. It is therefore not compatible with fire meta, but can become an effective ally with the electric deck.

We have added two new skills to the mage's talent tree, the first to increase your elemental's health points and the other to increase its attack points.

When a card intended to complete the starting deck is unlocked in skills, the starting deck is automatically reset.

A new "water" damage type for enemies or companions completes the list.

Addition of the descriptions of the required buffs to trigger certain effects under certain conditions on the advanced description panel that appears when you right-click on the card.

A visual effect is applied to all characters who have a damage boost.

The maximum card limit in your hand has been reduced by 3.