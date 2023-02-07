 Skip to content

Numeral Lord update for 7 February 2023

Version 0.8.2

Build 10496332 · Last edited by Wendy

Adds:
The "Previous" and "Next" buttons for record playback, and the progress bar can be dragged to position

Fixed:
Fixed some interface issues

