Verified Walljumpers

First of all, B.I.O.T.A. has been officially VERIFIED for the Steam Deck! It runs great, so if you own a Deck, make sure to try it out!

Let’s now move onto the game’s update. And it is something we’ve been hearing from the players since launch. More specifically - wall jumping.

Some users experienced difficulties in wall jumping to the right and left and often the character fell off the wall before being able to jump, the command to detach the character from the wall has been changed: now to get off the walls the control is a more intuitive and safe "down" and no more "left/right"

New billboards have been added in the prologue stage, to introduce this new feature.

Also by popular demand the audio glitch of the first cutscene has been fixed and the decibels at that point are now in line with the rest of the game's volume.

