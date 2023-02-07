 Skip to content

MU Legend update for 7 February 2023

New Valentine Pet: Funny "Gentleman

"This Handsome Funny will surely make your heart burst with love"

This new Valentine's Pet will be available in the Legend Shop.

Summon Stats:

Humanoid Damage Reduction 10%
All Damage Reduction 7.54%
HP 32,855

Comrade Stats:
Soul EXP +9%
Bonus Attack +3%
Increased Movement Speed +9%

Hurry! Get these Limited Cute Funny pet now!

