Territory update for 7 February 2023

Territory – Alpha 5.57 – New Loot Chests

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • New Large Military Chests
  • New Large Hunter Chests
  • New Green Medical Kits (Lootable)

Note: loot in these chests spawns on a random timer so they will not always have loot. This is to prevent player saving and loading to restock chests.

Photo taken using the built in photomode (default key - P)
Free Camera Mode (Single Player only) (default key - P)
There is also a photo gallery (default key - G)

Fixed

  • Resource spawns were not properly randomised on begin play
  • No footsteps on cliff rocks
  • Dingy Float boats reverse not working

Here’s a clip of what you can currently do with boats. Many more improvements and other boats to come in the future, as well as an Island map.
Boats Video

Changed

  • Dingy float boats can now be picked up and moved with world move (default – middle mouse click)
  • Increased number of soldiers at each military area
  • Tweaked all item spawn chances

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
