Territory – Alpha 5.57 – New Loot Chests

Added
- New Large Military Chests
- New Large Hunter Chests
- New Green Medical Kits (Lootable)
Note: loot in these chests spawns on a random timer so they will not always have loot. This is to prevent player saving and loading to restock chests.
Photo taken using the built in photomode (default key - P)
Free Camera Mode (Single Player only) (default key - P)
There is also a photo gallery (default key - G)
Fixed
- Resource spawns were not properly randomised on begin play
- No footsteps on cliff rocks
- Dingy Float boats reverse not working
Here’s a clip of what you can currently do with boats. Many more improvements and other boats to come in the future, as well as an Island map.
Boats Video
Changed
- Dingy float boats can now be picked up and moved with world move (default – middle mouse click)
- Increased number of soldiers at each military area
- Tweaked all item spawn chances
Changed files in this update