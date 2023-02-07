Territory – Alpha 5.57 – New Loot Chests

Added

New Large Military Chests

New Large Hunter Chests

New Green Medical Kits (Lootable)

Note: loot in these chests spawns on a random timer so they will not always have loot. This is to prevent player saving and loading to restock chests.



Photo taken using the built in photomode (default key - P)

Free Camera Mode (Single Player only) (default key - P)

There is also a photo gallery (default key - G)

Fixed

Resource spawns were not properly randomised on begin play

No footsteps on cliff rocks

Dingy Float boats reverse not working

Here’s a clip of what you can currently do with boats. Many more improvements and other boats to come in the future, as well as an Island map.

Boats Video

Changed