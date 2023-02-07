 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Boneraiser Minions update for 7 February 2023

Patch v26.1

Share · View all patches · Build 10496151 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

//bug fixes

  • Sounds could eventually stop playing.
  • Hub Radio: Opening the menu when using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
  • Card Shop: Moving the selector beyond the maximum amount of cards would cause a crash.
  • Blessed enemies were dropping double the bones.
  • Necrotic Skirmishes: The Chomper, Bloater, and Custodian enemies wouldn't show up.
  • Beast Whisperer class: Rat Totems could spawn in the same place as a regrowing Pot/Pumpkin/Chest.
  • Beast Whisperer class: The Chomper and Bloater minions couldn't spawn from Eggy/Coffin.
  • Custodian/Chomper/Bloater enemies: Their status effect icon was too low.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1944571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link