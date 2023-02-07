Patch v26.1

//bug fixes
- Sounds could eventually stop playing.
- Hub Radio: Opening the menu when using full Mouse Support would cause a crash.
- Card Shop: Moving the selector beyond the maximum amount of cards would cause a crash.
- Blessed enemies were dropping double the bones.
- Necrotic Skirmishes: The Chomper, Bloater, and Custodian enemies wouldn't show up.
- Beast Whisperer class: Rat Totems could spawn in the same place as a regrowing Pot/Pumpkin/Chest.
- Beast Whisperer class: The Chomper and Bloater minions couldn't spawn from Eggy/Coffin.
- Custodian/Chomper/Bloater enemies: Their status effect icon was too low.
Changed files in this update