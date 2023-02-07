 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Digitizer update for 7 February 2023

Update patch notes for 2/2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10496141 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Improved jump animations.
Add suport for 21/9 screens.
Improve trading ui design.
Moved teleports and add an info message.
Fixed some spelling mistakes.
Fixed story details.
Improve melee hit detection.
Improve 3d person cam distance.
Improve car fall damage behavior.
Lowered xp amout for level up.
Add bulets when exit the house for the first time.
Fixed some bugs.

Changed files in this update

Digitizer Content Depot 1262761
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link