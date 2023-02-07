Update patch notes for 2/2023

Improved jump animations.
Add suport for 21/9 screens.
Improve trading ui design.
Moved teleports and add an info message.
Fixed some spelling mistakes.
Fixed story details.
Improve melee hit detection.
Improve 3d person cam distance.
Improve car fall damage behavior.
Lowered xp amout for level up.
Add bulets when exit the house for the first time.
Fixed some bugs.
