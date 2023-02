Hi,

We have published a small patch that fixes an important bug:

When "Automatic items use" is enabled, if you press the action button (left mouse button by default) for using an item on a locked switch (a door, a panel or everything must be unlocked) more than one time while the switch is unlocking, the item is used more than one time, compromising its use in other situations and game progression.

Stay tuned,

PROFENIX STUDIO