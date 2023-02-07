 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Inward update for 7 February 2023

Update - 0445

Share · View all patches · Build 10495822 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello Friends,

Fixes / Updates:

  • Camera no longer clips through ground
  • You can now meditate for 5 minutes and are no longer limited to 10 minutes segments
  • While journaling/labelling, using the breath menu no longer loses focus on text input
  • You can no longer call the pause menu and cancel tree creation
  • New console for debugging
  • Ambient sounds no longer stop after 20 minutes (thanks, DM)
  • Patreon benefits now unlock for a higher tier (thanks, Jera)
  • Various minor fixes as well.

If you have any issues with this update, you can reach me at hello@inwardgame.com or through Discord.

You can add/vote on issues here: https://https://inward.nolt.io/
You can send me general feedback here: https://forms.gle/ykQnnRX3eqKifC1A9

China / Firebase / Login Issue

Firebase (cloud login/save) might not work for you if you are from China. I've had one player who has been having trouble signing up, but I'm seeing a lot of Chinese players being able to play. Are there any players from China who could help me resolve this issue?

Huge thanks to all my Pareons:
G'ma , Jera, Tonja D, David N, Waldemar G, Tony K, Maxime A, AcidOxidant, Holger, Michelle R, John H, za77ack, Meditation Mind, Ablaze, Maarten I, Jawn, Allati, Amanda M, Ben H, Germano CC, Richard B, tigrenchik, Jake G, ActionKermit, Dominee C, Elizabeth I, Oliver W, Jesus R, Konohura, Kidjchai Y, Michiel K, jussi, VagrantFox and Christian B.

You can support me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/krishs

Thank you again all for your support.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1545431
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link