Update - 0445

Hello Friends,

Fixes / Updates:

Camera no longer clips through ground

You can now meditate for 5 minutes and are no longer limited to 10 minutes segments

While journaling/labelling, using the breath menu no longer loses focus on text input

You can no longer call the pause menu and cancel tree creation

New console for debugging

Ambient sounds no longer stop after 20 minutes (thanks, DM)

Patreon benefits now unlock for a higher tier (thanks, Jera)

Various minor fixes as well.

If you have any issues with this update, you can reach me at hello@inwardgame.com or through Discord.

You can add/vote on issues here: https://https://inward.nolt.io/

You can send me general feedback here: https://forms.gle/ykQnnRX3eqKifC1A9

China / Firebase / Login Issue

Firebase (cloud login/save) might not work for you if you are from China. I've had one player who has been having trouble signing up, but I'm seeing a lot of Chinese players being able to play. Are there any players from China who could help me resolve this issue?

Huge thanks to all my Pareons:

You can support me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/krishs

Thank you again all for your support.