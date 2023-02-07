 Skip to content

Balance 97.261/100 update for 7 February 2023

Balance 97.261/100 Update #12

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.
The updates:

  • Updated the Credit List of the tester.
  • Adjusted the color of Combo bar countdown.
  • Adjusted the reading of the Combo bar countdown to now show more centi seconds.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,
JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,
DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,
D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,
Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,
PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,
Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,
W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng
PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .
Welcome to follow my Steam Developer Page, Twitter.

Liujiajun
February 7, 2023

