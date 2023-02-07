Balance 97.261/100 Update #12

Share · View all patches · Build 10495805 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 11:09:34 UTC by Wendy

Balance 97.261/100 Version Beta 0.9.5.1

Hi everyone.

Thanks to the players for testing the game and suggestions.

The updates:

Updated the Credit List of the tester.

Adjusted the color of Combo bar countdown.

Adjusted the reading of the Combo bar countdown to now show more centi seconds.

Thanks to the Test Players:

Justus, XiLanFang, Mewsturbo,

JiangShangJiu, MingRiSuiXiang, YeYangP,

DumplingTurbo, KAAAAZUUUUMAAAA,

D.S.Alonso, wiuuuuuuuuuu, CerberusC,

Wcraft, Helibrolilare, MuMuXingYan, AlotJemk,

PixelPanda, Nayuki, Snownee, SanQiu,

Kanericky, Fish349, LiuHaowei, Cerf,

W1NT3R1226, Kamo, Calamities, FuPeng

PeiGenBanMian, Hhhembarrassing

Please enjoy the game. Thank you for your playing.

If you have any suggestions or anything else, please contact me liujiajun@qq.com .

Liujiajun

February 7, 2023