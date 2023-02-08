2.8 Official service update announcement

New behavior trigger mechanism for NPCS, now the behavior AI of NPCS is more intelligent

Five new holy places were added: Taizhen, Silence, Yiyang, Shangqing and Return Yuan, which were distributed in the distant starry sky.

Five new holy places can challenge the ability of the immortal. After defeating them, you can obtain the avatar and magic weapon of red quality randomly

Five new schools are added. Currently, you can join Zongmen through Taizhen Holy Land, and the scenes will be added later.

Fixed incorrect NPC coordinates in Fire 2 and Gold scenes

The new first friar who exercises Qi to Jindan can be challenged in Tianyuan City, and there is a probability of success to obtain the best magic weapon and avatar

Fixed the wrong attribute addition before the combination. After the old archiving God broke through to the combination, it would fall into a period of syndrome weakness and need to be closed for a period of time to recover.

Optimize the overall difficulty and increase the loot and monster intensity appropriately

Other bugs and issues fixed

Optimize the AI behavior of NPCS