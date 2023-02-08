 Skip to content

轮回修仙路 update for 8 February 2023

2.8 Official service update announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 10495723

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. New behavior trigger mechanism for NPCS, now the behavior AI of NPCS is more intelligent

  2. Five new holy places were added: Taizhen, Silence, Yiyang, Shangqing and Return Yuan, which were distributed in the distant starry sky.

  3. Five new holy places can challenge the ability of the immortal. After defeating them, you can obtain the avatar and magic weapon of red quality randomly

  4. Five new schools are added. Currently, you can join Zongmen through Taizhen Holy Land, and the scenes will be added later.

  5. Fixed incorrect NPC coordinates in Fire 2 and Gold scenes

  6. The new first friar who exercises Qi to Jindan can be challenged in Tianyuan City, and there is a probability of success to obtain the best magic weapon and avatar

  7. Fixed the wrong attribute addition before the combination. After the old archiving God broke through to the combination, it would fall into a period of syndrome weakness and need to be closed for a period of time to recover.

  8. Optimize the overall difficulty and increase the loot and monster intensity appropriately

  9. Other bugs and issues fixed

  10. Optimize the AI behavior of NPCS

  11. Now we are collecting the save of the immortal power, through the QQ group 106219320: find management not to provide the archive, which will include your role in the game, as the gatekeeper, the Lord of the ruins

