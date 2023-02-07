V0.0.0.14 update on February 7

Fixed the problem that some seeds could continue to grow even if the well water was insufficient after harvesting once

Removed the requirement to nurse the spirit field, and now it can thrive without needing disciples to see the spirit plant

Added fertility attribute of spirit field, the growth rate of spirit plant will decrease under low fertility

The new building "Spiritual Medicine Garden" is used to restore the fertility of the surrounding spiritual fields within a certain range

Fixed an issue where items could not be purchased in the Foreign Affairs Hall

Optimized the archiving logic for the purchase of goods in the Foreign Affairs Hall (Tips: Due to the modification of the logic, the quantity of purchased items with limited quantity will be reset, except for magic weapons, ornaments and other only items)

Modified the seed consumption logic, now replacing seeds will not be consumed

Optimized seed display logic, now seeds are not displayed in the warehouse and do not occupy the warehouse capacity (Tips: Owned seeds can be viewed in the seed selection interface of Spirit Field)

New grade of Tao body quality, which can be judged by color

Optimized the problem of incorrect layout of partial resolution display on the experience selection chapter interface

Fixed an issue where the relationship was not displayed when the faction's favorability reached its maximum

Changed some monster models in Fantasy battles

Adjusted some effects bonuses for tech trees

Adjusted the R&D time of some technologies in the science tree

Adjusted the initial recovery effect of Dongtian

Increased the damage of projectiles such as Wind Blade and Golden Lightsaber

Fixed an issue where summoning orders such as White Tiger would not take effect