V0.0.0.14 update on February 7

-
Fixed the problem that some seeds could continue to grow even if the well water was insufficient after harvesting once
-
Removed the requirement to nurse the spirit field, and now it can thrive without needing disciples to see the spirit plant
-
Added fertility attribute of spirit field, the growth rate of spirit plant will decrease under low fertility
-
The new building "Spiritual Medicine Garden" is used to restore the fertility of the surrounding spiritual fields within a certain range
-
Fixed an issue where items could not be purchased in the Foreign Affairs Hall
-
Optimized the archiving logic for the purchase of goods in the Foreign Affairs Hall (Tips: Due to the modification of the logic, the quantity of purchased items with limited quantity will be reset, except for magic weapons, ornaments and other only items)
-
Modified the seed consumption logic, now replacing seeds will not be consumed
-
Optimized seed display logic, now seeds are not displayed in the warehouse and do not occupy the warehouse capacity (Tips: Owned seeds can be viewed in the seed selection interface of Spirit Field)
-
New grade of Tao body quality, which can be judged by color
-
Optimized the problem of incorrect layout of partial resolution display on the experience selection chapter interface
-
Fixed an issue where the relationship was not displayed when the faction's favorability reached its maximum
-
Changed some monster models in Fantasy battles
-
Adjusted some effects bonuses for tech trees
-
Adjusted the R&D time of some technologies in the science tree
-
Adjusted the initial recovery effect of Dongtian
-
Increased the damage of projectiles such as Wind Blade and Golden Lightsaber
-
Fixed an issue where summoning orders such as White Tiger would not take effect
-
New building: Fairy Mill, which can be unlocked in the second stage of Science and Technology Tree business section, can be used to produce food materials, and can be given to disciples for physical recovery or upgrading
山门与幻境 update for 7 February 2023
V0.0.0.14 update on February 7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update