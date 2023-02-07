Updated on February 7

1、Fixed the error that the second battle of the National Defense Force ended with premature victory

2、Strengthened the city defense of the expeditionary force Yangon to avoid the problem of players directly hitting Yangon resulting in the victory of the battle

3, a small strengthening of the second campaign of the National Defense Force, the strength of the late British army

4, tiger, assault tiger, elephant type, tiger king hunting tiger icon

5, not out of the fatigue value of the troops and training fatigue value increase or decrease, was adjusted

6, fixed the problem of opening the housing information in the statistics interface, after closing can not jump back to the statistics interface

7、Fixed the fact that because the Urban Guard entered the garrison list, the joint operation could not start.

8、 In the meeting to fight for the city, the colleague asked you to agree with his proposal to manage the city, you accept each other items, but did not give him a vote, resulting in the good feeling abnormal problem.

9、 The problem that the ui cannot be opened due to the jump out of the battle victory during the meeting to accept the task stage.

10、 Fixed the problem of inaccurate names and descriptions in the first stage of the Expeditionary Army R&D section.

11、 Fixed the problem that some parts of the R&D of the first stage of the expeditionary army were not opened.

12、 Fixed the problem that the joint battle button will be displayed in the main interface.

13、 Fixed the problem that the joint warfare function cannot be triggered under special circumstances.