DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins update for 7 February 2023

UPDATE PATCH V1.6.1!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.6.1 UPDATED ON STEAM [07/02/2023].

ADDED:

  • Introduced traditional Chinese language.
  • Controls can now be remapped in the pause menu under Controls (Keyboard only).
  • Remake SAMus level, new song added (does not affect stopwatch or speedrun).
  • Now there are 3 difficulties in SAMus.
  • Begun the new content of the Great Secret of DEPO.
  • Prim appears in one of the extra endings if you meet a certain condition.
  • Updated art gallery.

FIXED:

  • SAManta and the level in works now works correctly in simplified Chinese language.
  • Fixed guiliam's color in the new Luceye's cinematic.

Changed files in this update

(Windows) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091322
(macOS) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091323
(Linux) DEPO : Death Epileptic Pixel Origins Depot 1091324
