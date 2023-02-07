UPDATE PATCH V1.6.1!

[ENGLISH] UPDATE PATCH V 1.6.1 UPDATED ON STEAM [07/02/2023].
ADDED:
- Introduced traditional Chinese language.
- Controls can now be remapped in the pause menu under Controls (Keyboard only).
- Remake SAMus level, new song added (does not affect stopwatch or speedrun).
- Now there are 3 difficulties in SAMus.
- Begun the new content of the Great Secret of DEPO.
- Prim appears in one of the extra endings if you meet a certain condition.
- Updated art gallery.
FIXED:
- SAManta and the level in works now works correctly in simplified Chinese language.
- Fixed guiliam's color in the new Luceye's cinematic.
Changed files in this update