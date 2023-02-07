 Skip to content

Metal Mind update for 7 February 2023

1.0.127 Update

  • The event room is divided into the combat room and the encounter room, and 2 new portal was made.
  • Overload maneuver no longer consumes heat and is adjusted to generate heat.
  • Adjusted the text of some equipment.

