- The event room is divided into the combat room and the encounter room, and 2 new portal was made.
- Overload maneuver no longer consumes heat and is adjusted to generate heat.
- Adjusted the text of some equipment.
Metal Mind update for 7 February 2023
1.0.127 Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Metal Mind Depot 1167102
