Update v.0.1.476 (02.07.2023) Bug fixes

v.0.1.476 (02.07.2023)
Changes:
- Localization and text, some edits
- Now in the production section of the Building window in the production result slot, the quantity of components that are currently being created will correspond to the quantity of produced components in the building settings
- For mining drones, the storage size has been reduced from 4x2 to 2x2 cells
Added:
- Added display of last save time in save slots
- Added "Technology Required" section to the Technology section of Wikipedia to unlock the required technology
- Added the ability to disable tasks when creating a new world. The switch is in the drop-down menu in the Game section. The option is enabled by default.
- Added a window for Congratulating the completion of tasks
Fixed:
- Fixed an autosave bug when after changing the autosave time frequency the new value was not taken into account
- Fixed the bug of charging the energy-cell in the Power Collector Station, when after the energy-cell was fully charged, the station would no longer charge the energy-cells. Need testing!
- Fixed a delay in closing the window for selecting a component for production. Now the production component selection window closes with the Building window.
- Fixed a bug when, during the pause of the game, the player accelerated time and could no longer pause the game by pressing the Space key
- Fixed a bug when, after loading the world, the task to land on the planet remained unfulfilled and the next task did not appear
- Fixed a bug when after a long game the World could not be saved even when pressing the F5 quick save button
- Fixed a problem when in the constructor with the active learning window it was possible to rotate the model on the stage
Changed files in this update