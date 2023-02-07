 Skip to content

INCUR Survival update for 7 February 2023

Patch 0.17

Patch 0.17

Build 10495240

Detailed Patch Notes:

New Features Added:

  • New player Fists attack.
  • The player can use a single stone or stick as a melee weapon.
  • New player bag drop when a player is dead and show bag location icon if tutorials are enabled.
  • New Plant Leaves item, can be obtained from plant bushes and can be used to craft Rope, Bandages, …etc.
  • New connect farm plots next to each other and hide walls and share water between farm plots.
  • Make coral plants placeable for decoration.
  • Added Rotten Meat item drop from zombies.
  • Added FPS Limiter Setting.
  • New rain detection system under roofs (WIP).
  • Add a close button to the chat window.

Balancing & Tweaks:

  • Take planted seeds back if the farm plot is destroyed.
  • When in third-person mode can zoom to the item in first person like Aim Down, Sight or Map zoom, …etc.
  • Bows rebalanced, and auto reload.
  • Player walk speed changes based on the ground slop and walk direction slop.
  • Fishes and sharks ai updated and rebalanced.
  • Spears animation updated.
  • Tutorials updated.
  • AI that can't swim will try to avoid water.
  • Add world borders.
  • Increased AI dead decomposition time.
  • The night sky light was tweaked.
  • AI attack different player body parts (Head, Chest, Legs, and Feet).
  • AI taming rebalanced.
  • Aggressive AIs stop chasing the player if very far away.
  • Show fixable item fix requirements in the item description.
  • Updated player item use and consumption system.
  • Aggressive AIs (Zombies, Lions, …etc) rebalanced and reduced health but still challenging.
  • Changed the resolution setting to a dropdown.
  • Despawn zombies when far away from players and during day time.
  • Aggressive AI can attack players and mounted AI (Donkeys) when mounted by players.

Fixes & Improvements:

  • Fixed the glowing ocean.
  • Fixed AI is not mountable in water.
  • Fixed brightness setting.
  • Fixed wild plants pickup detection.
  • Fixed terrain texture tiling.
  • Fixed bird movement.
  • Fixed AI death animation replay when AI is dead and comes in render distance of any player.
  • Fixed showing interacts icon with non-interactable.
  • Fixed player low health red pulsing frequency and intensity and now depend on the health amount...
  • Fixed player detecting faraway interactable as valid interactable and showing the icon.
  • Stop Aggressive AI attacks through walls.
  • Fixed showing random tutorial text if tutorials are disabled.
  • Fixed old tamed AI's link to the first player to interact with it.

