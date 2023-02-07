Patch 0.17

Detailed Patch Notes:
New Features Added:
- New player Fists attack.
- The player can use a single stone or stick as a melee weapon.
- New player bag drop when a player is dead and show bag location icon if tutorials are enabled.
- New Plant Leaves item, can be obtained from plant bushes and can be used to craft Rope, Bandages, …etc.
- New connect farm plots next to each other and hide walls and share water between farm plots.
- Make coral plants placeable for decoration.
- Added Rotten Meat item drop from zombies.
- Added FPS Limiter Setting.
- New rain detection system under roofs (WIP).
- Add a close button to the chat window.
Balancing & Tweaks:
- Take planted seeds back if the farm plot is destroyed.
- When in third-person mode can zoom to the item in first person like Aim Down, Sight or Map zoom, …etc.
- Bows rebalanced, and auto reload.
- Player walk speed changes based on the ground slop and walk direction slop.
- Fishes and sharks ai updated and rebalanced.
- Spears animation updated.
- Tutorials updated.
- AI that can't swim will try to avoid water.
- Add world borders.
- Increased AI dead decomposition time.
- The night sky light was tweaked.
- AI attack different player body parts (Head, Chest, Legs, and Feet).
- AI taming rebalanced.
- Aggressive AIs stop chasing the player if very far away.
- Show fixable item fix requirements in the item description.
- Updated player item use and consumption system.
- Aggressive AIs (Zombies, Lions, …etc) rebalanced and reduced health but still challenging.
- Changed the resolution setting to a dropdown.
- Despawn zombies when far away from players and during day time.
- Aggressive AI can attack players and mounted AI (Donkeys) when mounted by players.
Fixes & Improvements:
- Fixed the glowing ocean.
- Fixed AI is not mountable in water.
- Fixed brightness setting.
- Fixed wild plants pickup detection.
- Fixed terrain texture tiling.
- Fixed bird movement.
- Fixed AI death animation replay when AI is dead and comes in render distance of any player.
- Fixed showing interacts icon with non-interactable.
- Fixed player low health red pulsing frequency and intensity and now depend on the health amount...
- Fixed player detecting faraway interactable as valid interactable and showing the icon.
- Stop Aggressive AI attacks through walls.
- Fixed showing random tutorial text if tutorials are disabled.
- Fixed old tamed AI's link to the first player to interact with it.
Changed files in this update