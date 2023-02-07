 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

StarStruck update for 7 February 2023

Patch notes for 7 Feb 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 10495223 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bringing out a minor update today to address a few issues.

  • Some minor tweaks to the main menu to prevent multiple Winter messages from being opened simultaneously.
  • Fixed the lingering hotspot when you return to the main menu after going to the loading menu. It will now no longer 'click' you into madness one mouseover at a time.
  • Added a warning to the intro regarding save progress and leaving the game before reaching a save point. Now you have been warned!
  • Changed Escape to no longer close the game. It will now open up the built in settings menu where applicable along with right-click. The keyboard shortcut to close the game is now set to End (Usually next to Delete).
  • Added a message to the end credits.

Thank you for your support.
Have a stellar day! =)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2116971
  • Loading history…
Depot 2116972
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link