Patch notes for 7 Feb 2023

Bringing out a minor update today to address a few issues.
- Some minor tweaks to the main menu to prevent multiple Winter messages from being opened simultaneously.
- Fixed the lingering hotspot when you return to the main menu after going to the loading menu. It will now no longer 'click' you into madness one mouseover at a time.
- Added a warning to the intro regarding save progress and leaving the game before reaching a save point. Now you have been warned!
- Changed Escape to no longer close the game. It will now open up the built in settings menu where applicable along with right-click. The keyboard shortcut to close the game is now set to End (Usually next to Delete).
- Added a message to the end credits.
Thank you for your support.
Have a stellar day! =)
Changed files in this update