Scheduled Server Maintenance 2.7.2023

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on February 7, 2023.
Kindly check the details below:
============================================
Maintenance Duration:
2/7 23:00 ~ 2/8 02:00 PST
Maintenance Details:
- Battle Pass Winter Part 2
- Intensive Manual Shopping Bag Renewal
- New Outfit Update
- Steam Deck Compatibility
Bug Fixes:
- Ball changes to grey when you move back to lobby after selecting unowned character
- Ball changes to grey when you enter character page after recruiting new character
- Visibility improvement of item selection from the shop
============================================
Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.
