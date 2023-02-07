 Skip to content

3on3 FreeStyle: Rebound update for 7 February 2023

Scheduled Server Maintenance 2.7.2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

​Greetings Ballers,

We want to inform everyone that the Scheduled Server Maintenance
will start on February 7, 2023.​

Kindly check the details below:

============================================

Maintenance Duration:
2/7 23:00 ~ 2/8 02:00 PST

Maintenance Details:

  1. Battle Pass Winter Part 2
  2. Intensive Manual Shopping Bag Renewal
  3. New Outfit Update
  4. Steam Deck Compatibility

Bug Fixes:

  1. Ball changes to grey when you move back to lobby after selecting unowned character
  2. Ball changes to grey when you enter character page after recruiting new character
  3. Visibility improvement of item selection from the shop

============================================

Please be informed that the game will not be accessible during server maintenance.

Thank you for your continued support.

  • 3on3 FreeStyle Team

