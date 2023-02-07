 Skip to content

Military Conflict: Vietnam update for 7 February 2023

Update Notes - 7th of February 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[Weapons]

  • Fixed XM177 SOG thirdperson animation glitch

[Maps]

  • Updated all demolition maps with 60 seconds timer

NLF Outpost

  • Swapped target A and C

USMC Camp

  • Fixed demlition gamemode not working

Changed files in this update

