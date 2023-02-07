Update Notes - 7th of February 2023

[Weapons]
- Fixed XM177 SOG thirdperson animation glitch
[Maps]
- Updated all demolition maps with 60 seconds timer
NLF Outpost
- Swapped target A and C
USMC Camp
- Fixed demlition gamemode not working
