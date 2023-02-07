 Skip to content

Love Love School Days update for 7 February 2023

February 7, 2023 bug fixes and difficulty adjustment update

Build 10495000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug that prevented the selection of items after losing the boss fight in the gym
Increased stamina of the main character
Increased the camera's hit detection
Decreased the speed at which the Machina runs
Decreased the frequency of appearance of the Machina
Increased the time until classes change

