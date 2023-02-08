[Update] Ver. 1.1.3.7

Share · View all patches · Build 10494980 · Last edited 8 February 2023 – 06:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Updated to Ver. 1.1.3.7.

The update fixes the following bugs that occurred as of 1.1.3

[Layout]

Fixed a bug that caused the main menu to overlap when opening each entry from the main menu again after calling a common event from the layout.

Fixed a bug that caused the item list to reappear and become inoperable when calling a common event from the layout.

Fixed a bug that "Free Layout for Events" could not be displayed again from events after it was hidden by "Free Layout for Events" which can be hidden by canceling.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to start with the screen locked after saving the game with "Free Layout for Events" open.

Fixed a bug in which the special format for displaying the status of equipment did not correctly display the specified content.

Fixed a bug that caused offset calculations to be displayed incorrectly when specifying cursor animations in menu containers.

[Others]

Fixed a bug that prevented capturing with the OS capture function.

In addition, the following bug fixes have been made in Ver. 1.1.3.5 distributed on February 3 (JST).

Fixed a bug that caused a crash when selecting No Items when the item list was empty.

Fixed a bug in the "Make Event Walk" panel where it would not stop at the edge of maps even if "Abort if Unable to Move" was specified.

Fixed a bug that caused the screen to vibrate if the player continued to walk toward the edge of a map or a wall.

We will continue our efforts to improve "RPG Developer Bakin".