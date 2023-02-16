DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.04 Patch Notes

We have released a new update for DEADCRAFT that addresses the following issues:
- Energy consumption of some actions has been adjusted.
- Adjustments have been made to make it easier to recover HP and energy when sleeping in bed.
