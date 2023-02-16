 Skip to content

DEADCRAFT update for 16 February 2023

DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.04 Patch Notes

DEADCRAFT Ver. 1.04 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released a new update for DEADCRAFT that addresses the following issues:

  • Energy consumption of some actions has been adjusted.
  • Adjustments have been made to make it easier to recover HP and energy when sleeping in bed.

