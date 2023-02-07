Feb. 7 (Tue) Server Server Rebooting Notice (01:00 ~ 01:30)

Server Rebooting will be carried out from 01:00 to 01:30 due to today’s bug fixes.
The Rebooting schedule and goals are as follows.
■ Rebooting Period:
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/2/7 01:00 ~ 01:30
❗ KST : 2023/2/7 18:00 ~ 18:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/2/7 17:00 ~ 17:30
■ Rebooting Effect:
- Access to the game and matchmaking will be restricted.
- Access to the game of all players in the lobby will be immediately restricted, and players in game will be restricted after the match ends.
- After 30 minutes of maintenance, access of all players will be restricted.
■ Rebooting goals:
- Bug fixes regarding STEAM access error
All the best, Super People Team.
