SUPER PEOPLE 2 update for 7 February 2023

Feb. 7 (Tue) Server Server Rebooting Notice (01:00 ~ 01:30)

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Server Rebooting will be carried out from 01:00 to 01:30 due to today’s bug fixes.
The Rebooting schedule and goals are as follows.

■ Rebooting Period:
❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/2/7 01:00 ~ 01:30
❗ KST : 2023/2/7 18:00 ~ 18:30
❗ Beijing Time : 2023/2/7 17:00 ~ 17:30

■ Rebooting Effect:

  1. Access to the game and matchmaking will be restricted.
  2. Access to the game of all players in the lobby will be immediately restricted, and players in game will be restricted after the match ends.
  3. After 30 minutes of maintenance, access of all players will be restricted.

■ Rebooting goals:

  1. Bug fixes regarding STEAM access error

All the best, Super People Team.

