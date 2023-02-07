Feb. 7 (Tue) Server Server Rebooting Notice (01:00 ~ 01:30)

Share · View all patches · Build 10494684 · Last edited 7 February 2023 – 09:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Server Rebooting will be carried out from 01:00 to 01:30 due to today’s bug fixes.

The Rebooting schedule and goals are as follows.

■ Rebooting Period:

❗ PST(UTC-8) : 2023/2/7 01:00 ~ 01:30

❗ KST : 2023/2/7 18:00 ~ 18:30

❗ Beijing Time : 2023/2/7 17:00 ~ 17:30

■ Rebooting Effect:

Access to the game and matchmaking will be restricted. Access to the game of all players in the lobby will be immediately restricted, and players in game will be restricted after the match ends. After 30 minutes of maintenance, access of all players will be restricted.

■ Rebooting goals:

Bug fixes regarding STEAM access error

All the best, Super People Team.