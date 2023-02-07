Discover Basic Karakuri

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hear me Hunters!

The Karakuri are an ancient technology that has sat dormant for years. While hunters of old once knew how to use Karakuri, that knowledge has been lost to time. That is, until you appeared. Use the Karakuri to stand toe-to-toe against Kemono, the giant nature-infused beasts that roam Azuma.

There is a long road ahead of you for mastering the many kinds of Karakuri. How you use them to enhance your abilities will be up to you, and new Karakuri are still being discovered by fellow hunters.

Karakuri can be broken down into three main categories, based on the way they interact with hunters and the world around them.

Let's discover today: Basic Karakuri. They are simple, quickly constructed and tend to do well during combat. They also generally do not require many resources to craft.

CRATE

The basic building block of the Karakuri. Allows hunters to gain the high ground to avoid attacks or, when positioned correctly, perform a powerful attack from above.



SPRING

Launches the hunter in a desired direction. It can be crafted quickly and used to dodge, perform an enhanced jumping attack, or even flank a Kemono faster than one could on foot.



TORCH

Useful both in and out of combat, the torch can be used to light a dimly lit area or to add fire to a hunter’s weapon to deal additional damage.



GLIDER

Can be used in conjunction with a wind vortex or even a few crate Karakuri, the glider allows hunters to stay in the air longer to traverse Azuma more easily or position yourself directly overtop a Kemono.



CELESTIAL ANCHOR

Hunters can tether themselves to a celestial anchor and swing around the anchor to close the gap between them and a Kemono. Celestial anchors can be used in some non-combat situations as well.



