The Vermin King Update Is Out Now!

Ding Dong! The Book of Fredley just got it's first major update! Collect The Pages! Mend the damaged book! Save your friend! Avoid enemies by running, using distractions, or just sit in a hole and wait! 7 Unique Areas to explore! (WARNING) Not Suitable for all audiences... TBoF is a retro-style game with darker and heavier themes than your classic 1-bit adventure while not being too serious. Danger is always right around the corner for Fredley, without his best friend Dogathan, Fredley is soulless and vulnerable. Will Fredley fill his heart through benevolence and good-will? Or Feast upon the suffering of those who trust him? The Choice is yours.