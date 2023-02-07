Ding Dong! The Book of Fredley just got it's first major update! Collect The Pages! Mend the damaged book! Save your friend! Avoid enemies by running, using distractions, or just sit in a hole and wait! 7 Unique Areas to explore! (WARNING) Not Suitable for all audiences... TBoF is a retro-style game with darker and heavier themes than your classic 1-bit adventure while not being too serious. Danger is always right around the corner for Fredley, without his best friend Dogathan, Fredley is soulless and vulnerable. Will Fredley fill his heart through benevolence and good-will? Or Feast upon the suffering of those who trust him? The Choice is yours.
The Book of Fredley update for 7 February 2023
The Vermin King Update Is Out Now!
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update