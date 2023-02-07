[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!
We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.
<Maintenance Schedule>
February 8th 06:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)
<Event>
- Dice Dice Baby! Event (February 8th After Maintenance - February 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
- Attendance Log
- Login daily for 30 minutes to receive attendance reward
- Ring of Beefiness, Champion Mode Entry Ticket, Hero Dungeon Entry Ticket, Another World Dungeon Entry Ticket, Event Dungeon Festival Entry Ticket, +10 Bag, Bonus Recharge, and more.
- Dice Dice Baby! Event
2-1) Dice Dice Baby! Game Board
- Login during the event period to receive Dice Dice Baby! Game Board
- Play Dice Dice Baby! By using the Dice Dice Baby! Coin that recharges over time
- Players will receive reward for landing on spaces and doing laps until 30 laps have been completed. Players will only receive reward for landing on spaces from the 31st lap
2-2) Dice Dice Baby! Coin Recharge
- Players can acquire max 10 coins per day
- Players will receive 1 coin upon login
- Players will also receive 1 coin every 20 minutes (up to 5 max per day)
- Players will receive up to a total of 4 coins through daily repeated missions
2-3) Lap Reward
- Players who complete 30 laps will receive Big Head Accessory (Helm, Upper Head, Lower Head Accessory. There will be a set effect for the 3 set items)
- Players who complete 5, 10, 20, 25 laps will receive up to 14 (Event) Seal Breaker Scrolls. (Event) Seal Breaker Scrolls will be deleted during the maintenance on March 22nd (UTC+0)
- Players who complete laps will receive Special Reinforcement Blessing Scroll, Advanced Reinforcement Scroll, Advanced Rune Summon Chest, and other various rewards.
2-4) Space Reward
- Each space has a designated reward. Players who land on the space will receive the designated reward
- Spaces have Advanced Rune Summon Chest, Normal Rune Summon Chest, Megaphone, HP/MP/Mystery Potion (Large), and other various rewards.
2-5) Daily Repeated Mission
- Players can acquire additional coins through clearing daily repeated missions
- 1 coin for clearing The Crucible
- 1 coin for clearing Sanctum of Destruction
- 1 coin for clearing Wizard's Labyrinth
- 1 coin for clearing Siege of Teroka
- Weekend Login Event (Every Saturday and Sunday)
- Login during February 11th - February 12th to receive SP All Reset Card x1 by mail
- Login during February 18th - February 19th to receive SP All Reset Card x1 by mail
- Login during February 25th - February 26th to receive SP All Reset Card x1 by mail
<Shop Items>
-
Animal Police Seal Breaker Coordi (February 8th After Maintenance - February 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)
-
Serdin Royal Court Coordi (February 8th After Maintenance ~ ) (UTC+0)
<Bug Fixes/Improvements>
- Improvements
- Added Item Lock Function
- Items can be locked or unlocked by clicking on the button that pops up when the player places the mouse cursor over the item
- Items will be unlocked my default and will only be locked if the player sets it to be
- Locked items will not be selected when the player does Select All for selling and dismantling
- Locked items will not be shown in the forge or equipment reinforcement window
- Locked items can be moved to the warehouse
- Limited Time Items and Stackable Items cannot be locked
- Added Video Recording Function
- Players can record video of their gameplay using recording function found in the option
- Recorded video will be saved under the replay folder found at the root of the folder where game is installed
- Improved Option Menu
- Option Menu will be categorized by function
- Pet Balance
Soul Extortion (Devilion)
- Increased the damage
- Increased the area of attack
- Changed the knockback effect to airborne effect
- Other Fixes
-
Fixed a bug where Decanee would recover MP when her special is used in PVP
-
Fixed a bug where Taint buff duration and Taint Gauge consumption did not match if Taint is used after Decanee activated Taint Transformation
-
Fixed a bug where Gauge Bar Border did not activate when Decanee activated Taint
-
Fixed a bug where Dimensional Gate gets dragged down when Decanee uses 4th Bar Special: Apocalypse
-
Fixed a bug where monsters would move abnormally due to Decanee's Void: Explosion
-
Fixed a bug where Decanee's elbow would show when Moonlight Village Gloves is equipped
-
Fixed a bug where Lire's Sherlock Coordi had a visual issue with the Composite Bow weapon
-
Fixed a bug where Ronan's height is reduced when Ebon Inferno Upper Armor is equipped
-
Fixed a bug where Zero's Grandark's Domination did not have AP Cost x2 effect applied under certain circumstances
-
Fixed a bug where the invincible effect of the special skill did not activate if a shield is active
-
Fixed a bug where Zombie Orc Warrior would move abnormally in the Maze of Monsters
-
Fixed a bug where Kamiki would sometimes turn invisible after teleporting in Tower of Disappearance
-
Font improvements
-
Fixed a bug where players would receive "Hero Dungeon Ticket cannot be used" message at certain times
-
Fixed a bug where Event and Hero Dungeon Entry Date was based on KST (UTC+9) and not UTC+0
-
Fixed a bug where dungeon dialogue window would sometimes not close
-
Fixed a bug where Chat Emoticon would not show in the Park
-
Fixed a bug where 'Nickname' appeared to be cut off in the English language settings
<Banned Players Notice>
Number of players banned for abnormal acquisition of in -game items: 212 (2 Year Bans)
Number of players banned for using and/or promoting hack tools: 2 (Permanent Bans)
Number of players banned for abnormal gameplay: 421 (30/40 day bans, items recalled)
We will keep trying our best for GrandChase Classic.
Thank you.
