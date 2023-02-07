[Maintenance] Scheduled Maintenance Announcement

Hello, Heroes of Bermesiah!

We plan on having a scheduled maintenance for content updates.

<Maintenance Schedule>

February 8th 06:00 - 09:00 (UTC+0)

<Event>

2-1) Dice Dice Baby! Game Board

2-2) Dice Dice Baby! Coin Recharge

2-3) Lap Reward



2-4) Space Reward

2-5) Daily Repeated Mission

<Shop Items>

Animal Police Seal Breaker Coordi (February 8th After Maintenance - February 28th Before Maintenance) (UTC+0)

<Bug Fixes/Improvements>

Fixed a bug where Decanee would recover MP when her special is used in PVP

Fixed a bug where Taint buff duration and Taint Gauge consumption did not match if Taint is used after Decanee activated Taint Transformation

Fixed a bug where Gauge Bar Border did not activate when Decanee activated Taint

Fixed a bug where Dimensional Gate gets dragged down when Decanee uses 4th Bar Special: Apocalypse

Fixed a bug where monsters would move abnormally due to Decanee's Void: Explosion

Fixed a bug where Decanee's elbow would show when Moonlight Village Gloves is equipped

Fixed a bug where Lire's Sherlock Coordi had a visual issue with the Composite Bow weapon

Fixed a bug where Ronan's height is reduced when Ebon Inferno Upper Armor is equipped

Fixed a bug where Zero's Grandark's Domination did not have AP Cost x2 effect applied under certain circumstances

Fixed a bug where the invincible effect of the special skill did not activate if a shield is active

Fixed a bug where Zombie Orc Warrior would move abnormally in the Maze of Monsters

Fixed a bug where Kamiki would sometimes turn invisible after teleporting in Tower of Disappearance

Font improvements

Fixed a bug where players would receive "Hero Dungeon Ticket cannot be used" message at certain times

Fixed a bug where Event and Hero Dungeon Entry Date was based on KST (UTC+9) and not UTC+0

Fixed a bug where dungeon dialogue window would sometimes not close

Fixed a bug where Chat Emoticon would not show in the Park