 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Vecter update for 7 February 2023

Vecter 1.3 - The Forever Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10494387 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

My commitment with Vecter always has been to create a small game, that would be capable of running on pretty much any PC, and offer it for FREE to anyone regardless of their gender, race, location, or wealth.

Over time however, various features within it have broken down due to, in no small part, my poor planning.

So I've gone ahead and given Vecter a bit of an overhaull. Some features have been removed, some new features have been added, but overall it's a more stable and smooth experience. For full details on what's happened I recommend watching this YouTube video I've so kindly put together for you all. Hope you like it!

And here's a full Log Change for the game:

WIP

Changed files in this update

Vecter Content Depot 1175141
  • Loading history…
Vecter Linux Depot 1175142
  • Loading history…
Vecter - Donation Pack (1219990) Depot Depot 1219990
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link