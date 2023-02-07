Vecter 1.3 - The Forever Update

My commitment with Vecter always has been to create a small game, that would be capable of running on pretty much any PC, and offer it for FREE to anyone regardless of their gender, race, location, or wealth.

Over time however, various features within it have broken down due to, in no small part, my poor planning.

So I've gone ahead and given Vecter a bit of an overhaull. Some features have been removed, some new features have been added, but overall it's a more stable and smooth experience. For full details on what's happened I recommend watching this YouTube video I've so kindly put together for you all. Hope you like it!

And here's a full Log Change for the game:

WIP