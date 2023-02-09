 Skip to content

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2 update for 9 February 2023

TY2 - Now Steam Deck Verified + Content Update!

TY2 - Now Steam Deck Verified + Content Update!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Krome Studios is so happy to announce that we've updated TY2 and it is now Steam Deck Verified!
And it runs <great!>

In addition, this new update sets live a bunch of additional content live for all users (these were previously available in our 'experimental' branch)!

TWO new boomerangs

The Craftyrang
Hand-crafted by Shiela's advanced pre-school class from the finest repurposed wood remnants. It has a hair trigger and really packs a wallop.

The Camerarang
click Looking great! click You're a (Tasmanian) tiger, baby! Yeah! click
Bush Rescue HQ has prepared a new Rang for TY, perfectly crafted to capture the moment.
Introducing the Camerang!

During Combat

  • Stun those pesky Frills by throwing the Camerang toward them, generating bombarding camera flashes.

In Camera Mode

  • Of course, you could use the Camerang for how it's intended... taking photos!
  • Pause the action to line up the perfect shot - adjusting angle, zoom and much more.
  • Apply filters such as; Blur, Toon or Pixelate.
  • Strike a pose by switching to Selfie Mode, presenting multiple pose options for TY.

More Skins!

Three new TY skins and three new fourbie skins!

Updated Infrarang FX

We've updated the effects on the infrarang, for your visual enjoyment, to be like the upgraded visuals that we added to TY1HD

Changed files in this update

TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2 PC EXE Depot 411971
  • Loading history…
TY the Tasmanian Tiger 2 Content Depot 411972
  • Loading history…
