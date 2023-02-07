Lost Abroad Café - February Update #1

Our first update of the new year is finally here! We've got three highly requested features ready to roll out

Multi-Item Orders

Multi-Item Orders was the winner of the December feature poll on our Discord, and we're super excited for it to go live!

Once you've served at least 50 customers in a specific language, new customers have a chance to order two separate items at once (ex: "I'll have a coffee and a muffin"). This obviously is a super common grammatical structure, and it challenges you to complete orders faster than ever. To help you keep track of what you've already given a customer, the items will float in front of them until their order is complete. See how well you can continue racking up customers with Multi-Item Orders!

Clickable Word Descriptions

Learning a language is tough, and starting out it's at it's hardest when you can't understand anything. That's why we've ported over Clickable Words from out coffee shop intro for Chinese into the main game for all languages. Don't know what a customer is trying to order? Just click on one of the words in their speech bubble to see a translation along with a little icon to help you remember. In the future, we'll also include pronunciation guidelines, fun facts, and the ability to hear a word in isolation within this feature.

Steam Auto-Login

Our first use of Steam-specific functions is to remove the need for you to create a separate Lost Abroad account in order to play. Now all you need is to play through Steam, and your progress will be saved for you!

We'll have 1-2 more small updates coming out this month to fix up some bugs and add additional features and content. Be sure to Join our Discord to let us know about bugs you encounter, share your ideas for the game, vote in our feature polls, and meet other language learning gamers like yourself!