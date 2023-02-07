Update 1.9.2_EarlyAccess: TrackIR and Pico VR Support

-Add TrackIR to all gliders / drone.

-Add Pico Controller binding to OpenXR.

-Add slight wind turbulence.

-Add rotor turbulence when in strong downwind currents.

-Tweak stall and wing collapse. Make it easier to recover from collapse.

-Add VSync to graphics settings.

-Save drone settings when changing drone modes or camera angles. So when you load the game up it will default to those settings.

-Show updated camera angle when changing drone camera angle.

-Show updated camera mode when changing drone modes.

-Drone will momentarily show camera angle / mode when switching to first person mode.

-Update drone settings in options menu and ability to set camera angle.

-Change all buttons to blue and make highlighted selected color green.

-Change UI to vertically stretch instead of horizontally stretch. Leaving more room for options to display.

-Check for generic gamepad controllers on start. Might pick up the wireless xbox controller now.