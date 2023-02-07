 Skip to content

Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 7 February 2023

February 7 update

Share · View all patches · Build 10494087 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1、Fixed the bug that the Wehrmacht's second battle ended prematurely in victory
2、Strengthened the city defense of the expeditionary force Rangoon to avoid players directly hitting Rangoon resulting in the victory of the battle
3, a small strengthening of the Wehrmacht second campaign late British troops proportional force
4、Tiger, assault tiger, elephant type, tiger king hunting tiger icon
5, the fatigue value of troops not going out and training fatigue value increase and decrease was adjusted
6、Fixed the problem of opening housing information in the statistics interface and not jumping back to the statistics interface after closing

Changed files in this update

Depot 1636151
  • Loading history…
