1、Fixed the bug that the Wehrmacht's second battle ended prematurely in victory
2、Strengthened the city defense of the expeditionary force Rangoon to avoid players directly hitting Rangoon resulting in the victory of the battle
3, a small strengthening of the Wehrmacht second campaign late British troops proportional force
4、Tiger, assault tiger, elephant type, tiger king hunting tiger icon
5, the fatigue value of troops not going out and training fatigue value increase and decrease was adjusted
6、Fixed the problem of opening housing information in the statistics interface and not jumping back to the statistics interface after closing
Heavyarms Assemble: WWII update for 7 February 2023
February 7 update
1、Fixed the bug that the Wehrmacht's second battle ended prematurely in victory
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update