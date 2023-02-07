February 7 update

1、Fixed the bug that the Wehrmacht's second battle ended prematurely in victory

2、Strengthened the city defense of the expeditionary force Rangoon to avoid players directly hitting Rangoon resulting in the victory of the battle

3, a small strengthening of the Wehrmacht second campaign late British troops proportional force

4、Tiger, assault tiger, elephant type, tiger king hunting tiger icon

5, the fatigue value of troops not going out and training fatigue value increase and decrease was adjusted

6、Fixed the problem of opening housing information in the statistics interface and not jumping back to the statistics interface after closing