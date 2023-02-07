 Skip to content

Zone B Korosu update for 7 February 2023

February Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10493994 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • added seasonal effects

  • graphical updates

  • fixed an issue with respawning when Mav dies in the air

  • cleaned up some old scripts that were contributing to performance issues

  • created new enemy types

