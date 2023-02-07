-
added seasonal effects
-
graphical updates
-
fixed an issue with respawning when Mav dies in the air
-
cleaned up some old scripts that were contributing to performance issues
-
created new enemy types
Zone B Korosu update for 7 February 2023
February Update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update