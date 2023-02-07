- Resolved issue with occasional missing ghokebloom.
- Resolved issue with environmental objects occasionally being missing.
- Tweaked scene LODs a bit to avoid some extreme pop-in.
JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time update for 7 February 2023
2.1.6.r24089 Patch Notes
