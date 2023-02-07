 Skip to content

JETT: The Far Shore + Given Time update for 7 February 2023

2.1.6.r24089 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 10493662 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Resolved issue with occasional missing ghokebloom.
  • Resolved issue with environmental objects occasionally being missing.
  • Tweaked scene LODs a bit to avoid some extreme pop-in.

