RELEASE AND STORY MODE (in beta)!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Agents,

We've come a long way in early access. But today we start a new stage!

Please enter your sealed and secured rooms, it's time to get on your duty!

New Story Mode is now in testing on beta and will be pushed to the main game shortly this week!

A HUGE THANKS to our community!

And a SPECIAL THANKS to our Beta Players! Your love and input for our Spectator have been really helpful!

Thank you for your work, Agents!

One last thing. I argued with myself for a long time on this topic, but you convinced me. I added a small DLC to the game, it contains development materials, OST, Ambience, Cutted content, and Art. If you'll consider it, I will be very grateful to you for your support.