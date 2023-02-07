 Skip to content

Anomaly update for 7 February 2023

Anomaly Update v0.1.4

Share · View all patches · Build 10493468 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We just did some bug fixes on the game to fix some minor issues, we will be releasing a more comprehensive update that includes new UI features and a tutorial to show everyone how to play here later this week!

Changelog:

  • Increased dot density
  • Fixed scroll window not starting at the top for official maps
  • Fixed workshop levels sharing the same icon
  • Fixed no dot object type of Motel map
  • Fixed Anomaly not wanting to spawn on Motel and Swan map
  • Fixed Anomaly dot type on Swan map
  • Fixed Swan map description
  • Fixed multiple doors being found on the Motel map
  • Fixed workshop map showing when not subscribed to any workshop maps

