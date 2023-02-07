Anomaly Update v0.1.4

Hello everyone!
We just did some bug fixes on the game to fix some minor issues, we will be releasing a more comprehensive update that includes new UI features and a tutorial to show everyone how to play here later this week!
Changelog:
- Increased dot density
- Fixed scroll window not starting at the top for official maps
- Fixed workshop levels sharing the same icon
- Fixed no dot object type of Motel map
- Fixed Anomaly not wanting to spawn on Motel and Swan map
- Fixed Anomaly dot type on Swan map
- Fixed Swan map description
- Fixed multiple doors being found on the Motel map
- Fixed workshop map showing when not subscribed to any workshop maps
Changed files in this update