Version 3.1.1

Fixed bug with scientist field not appearing
Fixed potential crash with new crystal customizables
Added new "headband" customizable in the shop for 400 crystals
Updated visuals to be less dark and more easy to see
Fixed mercenary color visuals
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed bug with scientist field not appearing
Fixed potential crash with new crystal customizables
Added new "headband" customizable in the shop for 400 crystals
Updated visuals to be less dark and more easy to see
Fixed mercenary color visuals
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update