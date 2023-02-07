 Skip to content

Keyboard Warrior: Dreamstate update for 7 February 2023

Version 3.1.1

Fixed bug with scientist field not appearing
Fixed potential crash with new crystal customizables

Added new "headband" customizable in the shop for 400 crystals

Updated visuals to be less dark and more easy to see
Fixed mercenary color visuals

