NecroBoy : Path to Evilship update for 10 February 2023

Patch Version 1.03 10/February/2023

Steam Deck fans and budding necromancers everywhere!
Hearken! A new patch is here!

Steam Deck compatibility problems have been dealt with and players can now conquer the deep tomb on the go!

  • Issues preventing users from starting game on Steamdeck have been resolved.

Pesky minion bug have also been brought into rein.
Many minions in upper levels have been sneaking off into areas or through areas they should not! These pesky tricks have been summarily dealt with.

  • Bug fixes of minions disappearing in upper levels and going through barricades

