Hungry Caveman 1.0.1 Update

The update to Hungry Caveman 1.0.1 is complete.
-
Fixed a bug that caused some stage trees to flip over on the floor
-
Minor element modification
Thank you for playing the game!
Have a full hunting time today!
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
The update to Hungry Caveman 1.0.1 is complete.
Fixed a bug that caused some stage trees to flip over on the floor
Minor element modification
Thank you for playing the game!
Have a full hunting time today!
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update