 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hungry Caveman update for 7 February 2023

Hungry Caveman 1.0.1 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10493027 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The update to Hungry Caveman 1.0.1 is complete.

  • Fixed a bug that caused some stage trees to flip over on the floor

  • Minor element modification

Thank you for playing the game!
Have a full hunting time today!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2166251
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link