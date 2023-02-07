 Skip to content

Desktop Dungeons: Rewind Playtest update for 7 February 2023

Changelog 2023-02-06:

  • Fix Avatar Mimics being grey boxes.
  • Fix out of bounds in CaveGenerator, Hexx Ruins crash.
  • Fix Body Pact simulating for all hits in a simulated attack.
  • Fix Transmuter's Spirit Sword text mentioning mana drain.
  • Fix picking up gold refreshing shop panels when the player isn't standing on the shop.
  • Prevent pickups with floor overrides from re-applying their floor overrides while being destroyed (Fixes phantom stairs issue).

