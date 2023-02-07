 Skip to content

Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 7 February 2023

Patch 2-3-2023 (2)

Share · View all patches · Build 10492931 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-fixed a bug where steam names with a space in them would prevent map headers from being readable.
-fixed a bug where starting a freeplay map and then exiting would cause the chosen skin
visual to become corrupted.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2265781
  • Loading history…
