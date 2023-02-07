-fixed a bug where steam names with a space in them would prevent map headers from being readable.
-fixed a bug where starting a freeplay map and then exiting would cause the chosen skin
visual to become corrupted.
Kinetic: Break All Limits Playtest update for 7 February 2023
Patch 2-3-2023 (2)
-fixed a bug where steam names with a space in them would prevent map headers from being readable.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update