Update 1.0.8r301

Changes
-Add confirm button to the quit button on the "Level Select" scene
-Increased Marcus' ultimate damage by 20%
-Increased Solar level's warning text size
-Disabled distortion on loading scene for some quality levels
-Improved save handling in multi user environments
Fixes
-Fixed custom campaign issue with online games not starting due to level transfer fail (root element missing error)
-Fixed some sound issues
-Fixed issue with Sarah's ultimate subtracting speed when enhanced sufficiently
-Fixed background blur issue for some levels
-Fixed issue on Wave Survival where enemies would fly onto the screen to quickly
Changed files in this update