Update 1.0.8r301

Changes

-Add confirm button to the quit button on the "Level Select" scene

-Increased Marcus' ultimate damage by 20%

-Increased Solar level's warning text size

-Disabled distortion on loading scene for some quality levels

-Improved save handling in multi user environments

Fixes

-Fixed custom campaign issue with online games not starting due to level transfer fail (root element missing error)

-Fixed some sound issues

-Fixed issue with Sarah's ultimate subtracting speed when enhanced sufficiently

-Fixed background blur issue for some levels

-Fixed issue on Wave Survival where enemies would fly onto the screen to quickly