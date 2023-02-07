UPDATE 2 - NEW TOYS

Hi! I have some new stuff for you to play with. Mostly new gear items, as the current options felt lacking in terms of variety. There is also a new boss encounter. This one does not spawn naturally but is instead summoned with a special craftable item.
Additions
- New Gear Item: ROCKET POD. Wrist mounted rocket pod. Uses HE ammo to fire a swarm of inaccurate missiles. Added to the SPECIAL WEAPONS blueprint. New boss must be killed first to get the crafting component.
- New Gear Item: STAKE DRIVER. Wrist mounted stake driver. Uses scrap ammo to fire a heavy metal stake that can penetrate armor. Can be purchased from the store
- New Gear Item: SCRAP CANNON. Wrist mounted scrap cannon. Uses lots of scrap ammo. Fires a spread of projectiles and kicks user back. Good mobility item in a pinch. Can be purchased from the store.
- New Gear Item: JUMP JET. Wrist mounted jet booster. Uses power to propel the user in the faced direction, and also activates when jumping to propel the user in their desired movement direction. Less effective when boosting on a backwards jump.
- New boss encounter: ULTRA MK1. not encountered normally during waves, but can be manually spawned with a special ritual item. Maybe the hardest encounter so far. Purchase the CHALLENGER blueprint to craft the spawner item.
- New Weapon: SCRAPBRANDT. A basic metal longsword. Helps bridge the gap between weak starter melee and hidden endgame melee. Can be purchased from the store.
- New Item: ELECTRO. Increases maximum energy capacity. Added to the RING MAKING blueprint. Easily craftable, obtainable early on as opposed to the current rare energy update. This is just to help you use the new upgrades more effectively.
- Some new sfx/vfx for a few existing arm gear items
- New description text for certain items, blueprints now show you what they will teach you in the description. Consumable stimulants now have a list of effects. Upgrades now have a list of effects.
Fixes
- Rewrote missile code, now has fallbacks for when target position / transform is absent. Also, random rotation of missiles is now properly random.
- Lowered the time that an entity has to be “stuck” (off navmesh) before it will try shuffling around in random directions to reconnect to the navmesh.
- Added try/catch block to avoid an error preventing saving at same time that the scene is destroyed (on game exit)
- Kicking an object with high size and mass no longer sends them flying just as far as the smaller objects with less mass. Kicking mechs looked particularly janky before this change.
- Slightly compacted some item displayer text elements so item descriptions can be longer before shrinking text size
Balance
- Greatly increased repair speed of nano beam gun
- Increased repair speed of repair torch gear.
- Moved the blast hammer to the SPECIAL WEAPONS blueprint instead of the RELIC ALCHEMY
-
- some other things that I can't remember
thanks,
tokemaster.
Changed files in this update