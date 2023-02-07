Roller Coaster update: Dread Blood!

Hello everyone,

We are excited to present you one of your favorite creepy rides now with enhanced graphics, a new sound design, events and much more surprises you can check right now!

Join a new journey through the subway station and explore the forsaken city with the new Dread Blood experience. But remember: There is no one you can trust, and nobody there is your friend. Will you be brave enough to visit those scary places left behind by society?

Don’t forget to also check out our social media for more updates!

[Facebook]

[Instagram]

[Discord]

Kind regards,

B4Team.