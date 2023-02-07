 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Epic Roller Coasters update for 7 February 2023

Roller Coaster update: Dread Blood!

Share · View all patches · Build 10492799 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

We are excited to present you one of your favorite creepy rides now with enhanced graphics, a new sound design, events and much more surprises you can check right now!

Join a new journey through the subway station and explore the forsaken city with the new Dread Blood experience. But remember: There is no one you can trust, and nobody there is your friend. Will you be brave enough to visit those scary places left behind by society?

Don’t forget to also check out our social media for more updates!
[Facebook]
[Instagram]
[Discord]

Kind regards,
B4Team.

Changed files in this update

Epic Roller Coasters Content Depot 787791
  • Loading history…
Epic Roller Coasters — Dread Blood (950590) Depot 950590
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Tuwhena Volcano (1216790) Depot 1216790
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — North Pole (1216794) Depot 1216794
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Oasis (1349490) Depot 1349490
  • Loading history…
Depot Epic Roller Coasters — Great Canyon (1349492) Depot 1349492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link